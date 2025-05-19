Ferozsons mulls buying Barrett Hodgson Pakistan with local consortium

Ferozsons Laboratories Limited (FEROZ) is considering acquiring Barrett Hodgson Pakistan Pvt. Limited, a pharmaceutical company, in partnership with a consortium of prominent Pakistani business groups.

The listed company shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

“The Board of Directors (BoD) in their emergent board meeting held on May 17, 2025 reviewed the proposal recommended by the investment committee for the potential acquisition of Barrett Hodgson Pakistan Pvt. Limited, in conjunction with a consortium comprising leading business groups of Pakistan,” read the notice.

As per the notice, the BoD further authorised the Chief Executive Officer and the Chief Financial Officer to perform due diligence, appoint advisors, sign all the documents in this respect and to do all other acts, including giving bid money, security, etc., in connection with the aforesaid potential acquisition.

“The final purchase price and equity investment will be approved by BoD based on the outcome of due diligence and other parameters, including relevant approvals,” FEROZ added.

As per information available on the Barrett Hodgson Pakistan (BHP) website, the company ranks among the top 15 pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan. “While catering to almost all the medicinal categories and specialities with quality products at affordable prices, we exist in the healthcare sector with a comprehensive portfolio of over 100 brands and 240 formulations,” the company states.

Meanwhile, Ferozsons Laboratories Limited, incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company in 1954 and later converted into a public limited company in 1960, is engaged in the manufacturing, import and sale of pharmaceutical products and medical devices.

At the time of filing this report, FEROZ’s share price stood at Rs294.50, registering an increase of Rs15.22 or 5.45%.