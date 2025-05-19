AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-19

Marginal gain

Recorder Review Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

KARACHI: Rupee posted marginal gain against the US dollar during the previous week as it appreciated by Re0.05 or 0.02% in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 281.66, against 281.71 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the central bank said it had received the second tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.02 billion, from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The amount will be reflected in SBP’s foreign exchange reserves for the week ending on May 16, 2025.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s current account (C/A) posted slight surplus of $12 million in April 2025, against massive surplus of $1.2 billion (revised) last month, SBP data showed. On year-on-year (YoY) basis, the C/A decreased 96% against a surplus of $315 million (revised) recorded in the same month last year.

Pakistan’s Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), a measure of the value of a currency against a weighted average of several foreign currencies, dropped to 99.42 in April 2025, down from 101.55 (revised) in March 2025.

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $177 million in April, reflecting a decline of 25% compared to $235 million in March 2025, SBP said.

Open-market rates

In the open market, the PKR lost 87 paise for buying and 39 paise for selling against USD, closing at 282.65 and 283.75, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 42 paise for buying and 1.32 rupee for selling, closing at 315.96 and 318.56, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR lost 26 paise for buying and 2 paise for selling, closing at 76.99 and 77.45, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 31 paise for buying and 4 paise for selling, closing at 75.26 and 75.70, respectively.

=========================================

THE RUPEE

=========================================

Weekly inter-bank market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 281.66

Offer Close Rs. 281.86

Bid Open Rs. 281.70

Offer Open Rs. 281.90

=========================================

Weekly open-market rates for dollar

=========================================

Bid Close Rs. 282.65

Offer Close Rs. 283.75

Bid Open Rs. 281.78

Offer Open Rs. 283.36

=========================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SBP US dollar USD PKR Exchange rate Pakistan Rupee

Comments

200 characters

Marginal gain

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories