PIA announces direct Lahore-Paris flight operation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) announced a direct flight operation from Lahore to Paris starting from June 18.

The weekly flight will operate from Lahore to Paris, according to PIA management. The PIA is already operating two weekly flights from Islamabad to Paris.

According to PIA, the new route is expected to provide travel convenience to passengers while also boosting foreign exchange earnings.

Earlier, it was reported that PIA has been operating in profit since March 2024 as Parliamentary Secretary Zeb Jaffar informed the National Assembly during the Question Hour on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from MNA Sharmila Faruqi, Zeb Jaffar stated that irresponsible statements made on the floor of the House in the past had damaged the reputation and business of the airline.