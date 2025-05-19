AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 19, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2025-05-19

Farm to failure: higher taxes feeding informal sector

Ali Khizar Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 07:22am

The federal government in the past few years has imposed hefty taxes on the documented sector, fueling the informal economy. It’s a double whammy, as not only are the higher prices lowering consumption in a country where nutritional and safe food intake is already abysmally low, but also spurring the informal products market, which is neither tax compliant nor conforming to the stipulated food standards.

The cases in hand are fruit juices and dairy products (including infant formula), where the demand curve was growing and businesses were investing in the value chain. Market forces were addressing the long-standing issue of wastage in perishable food items—fruits and milk—which was letting the farmer community benefit. Then, the investment in the right infrastructure was paving the way to open export markets.

However, the industries are in reverse gear now due to the imposition of general sales tax (GST) and federal excise duty (FED).

The fruit beverages market was growing at healthy volumes before the FED’s imposition. The government was collecting decent chunks from GST as well. In FY20, 5 percent FED was imposed and industry volumes dipped by 7 percent from double-digit growth. The very next year, the government reversed the decision, which resulted in a growth revival.

However, with the economic crisis deepening in FY23, the government imposed 10 percent FED mid-year and increased it to 20 percent in the FY24 budget. Since then, industry volumes are down by 45 percent, and in the ongoing year, government revenues are falling too.

Here, the Laffer curve is in play, making higher tax rates counterproductive. There is more to the story. The enforcement is weak, which is incentivizing undocumented sectors to share the pie. The consumer is price sensitive. The combined tax is 42 percent, which gives enough room for non-compliant players to penetrate. They don’t adhere to food standards, and price-sensitive consumers are shifting to low-quality products.

The former players are no longer investing in the value chain, and that is hurting the pulp-making industry and increasing wastage. The export potential and quality domestic market products are going down the drain. The government must rethink the strategy.

The story of processed milk is not very different. The packaged milk market is in the nascent stage, as less than 10 percent of the dairy market is packaged milk, as opposed to 40 percent in Egypt and 60 percent in Turkey. The market was growing, and new players (both foreign and local) were entering.

However, after moving from zero rating to 18 percent GST in FY24, industry volumes took a 20 percent plus dip. The tax is only on packaged dairy products, while prices in loose milk increased too, to maintain the delta. There is a loss in consumer welfare and potential government revenues.

The health risks of loose milk are well documented, as it has issues of adulteration and the presence of carcinogenic substances. Minimum pasteurization deals with the majority of problems. That is why it is promoted, and the vast majority of countries have low (or no) VAT/GST on packaged dairy products. The issue is more pressing in Pakistan, where over 70 percent of nutrition intake comes from wheat flour. People need to have alternatives, and dairy is a cheaper source.

However, our finance minister last year deflected the issue by saying it is mainly consumed by the elite. That is grossly incorrect, as almost two-thirds of packaged milk consumers are from low-middle income groups.

The tax is also imposed on infant formula, baby food, and fortified nutrition products. That is an absurd policy in a country where malnutrition is very high in mothers and stunting is prevalent in children. Breastfeeding is undoubtedly the best option, but for women with deficiencies, infant formula is the scientifically recommended viable option. This policy must be revisited in the upcoming budget.

Apart from health, economic loss is evident. The value chains in both dairy and fruit juice markets are suffering. The loss is for all the players, including farmers. The wastage has the potential to convert to export. The dairy industry has the potential to generate $150 million in export revenues per annum, while the numbers are not minuscule in fruit juices, where already 30 countries are tapped, and consumers have developed a taste for our fruits and Halal products.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Author Image

Ali Khizar

Ali Khizar is the Director of Research at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @AliKhizar

Pakistan Economy Taxes Exports FBR Federal Excise Duty GST dairy products Economic distress Farm fruit juices

Comments

200 characters

Farm to failure: higher taxes feeding informal sector

Tax revenue projected at 12.6pc of GDP

IMF warns India-Pakistan tensions could threaten reform, fiscal goals

Fund projects external financing needs at $19.316bn

IMF sets 11 new SBs under $7bn EFF

Fund projects external debt to rise to $126.731bn by FY26

Tariffs, geopolitical tensions: Fund warns of rising external risks

Microfinance banks: SBP sets Rs2bn MCR target

Indian aggression: dossier released

MoC prepares draft textile, apparel policy

Mini truck assembly line: Chinese investors agree to set up plant in Karachi

Read more stories