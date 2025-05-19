AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Opinion Print 2025-05-19

‘A war, a ceasefire, and a shattered Indian myth’

Qamar Bashir Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

This is apropos letters to Editor carried by the newspaper on Friday, Saturday and yesterday. In my view, within India, the political consequences may be far-reaching. The ruling BJP, already facing domestic challenges, now confronts criticism over its handling of national security.

The opposition is likely to seize on the events as a turning point in public confidence, particularly among young voters who have grown increasingly skeptical of nationalist bluster. Though the ‘war’ lasted just a few days, its implications will reverberate far longer.

Pakistan demonstrated not only its military resolve but also its growing stature as a rational and capable state actor. It forced a reevaluation of strategic assumptions in the region and made clear that peace in South Asia hinges not on rhetoric, but on addressing long-standing disputes—beginning with Kashmir.

The May 2025 conflict has redrawn the strategic contours of the subcontinent. For Pakistan, it was not just a matter of defending its borders, but of asserting its place on the regional and global stage. For India, it was a sobering lesson in the limits of power projection without preparation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Qamar Bashir

The writer is a former Press Secretary to the President, An ex-Press Minister at Embassy of Pakistan to France, a former MD, SRBC Macomb, Detroit, Michigan

