Prices of essential food items remain high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential food commodities remained high in the open market according to a weekly-survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Prices of live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, vegetables, cooking oil/ghee, pulses and others are registered high in the retail market.

A one kilogram live chicken was available at Rs460/kg against the price of Rs410/kg in the retail market. Price of farm eggs have increased as being sold at Rs360 per dozen against the price of Rs300 per dozen.

Cow meat was available at Rs1100/kg against the fixed price by local administration at Rs800-900/kg while boneless meat is being sold at Rs1300/kg in the open market. Price of mutton beef was at Rs2500/kg in the open market.

It noted prices of various varieties and brands of cooking oil/ghee remained unchanged in the open market.

Sugar was available at Rs170/kg against the price Rs165/kg in the retail market.

Furthermore, the survey said one kilogram tomato was available at Rs50 and 60 and Rs70/kg in the open market. Onion was being sold at Rs70-80/kg in the previous week while some vendors and dealers charged a self-imposed price in the retail market.

Likewise, ginger and garlic remained unchanged as being available at Rs800/kg and Rs400 and Rs600/kg respectively. Green chilli was being sold at Rs120/kg.

Peas was being sold at Rs150/180 per kg against the price of Rs120/kg, capsicum at Rs150/kg, ladyfinger Rs120/ kg, curry Rs70/kg and, Kachalu Rs150-200/ kg, turnip at Rs150/kg Eggplant (bringle) Rs100/kg, Zucchini (tori) Rs100/kg, Tinda Rs100/kg, lemon was being sold at Rs600-700/ kg, the survey said. Arvi was available at Rs200/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, red coloured potatoes available at Rs70/kg while white coloured potatoes are sold at Rs50/kg in the retail market.

