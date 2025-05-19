AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
World Print 2025-05-19

Iran says ready to rebuild ‘mutual trust’ with Europe

AFP Published 19 May, 2025 06:15am

TEHRAN: Iran’s top diplomat said Sunday his country was ready to rebuild trust with European powers considering whether to reimpose UN sanctions on the Islamic republic under a 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iran is ready, should it observe genuine will and an independent approach from the European parties, to begin a new chapter in its relations with Europe,” said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

“If Europe possesses the necessary will to rectify this path, Iran sees no obstacle to rebuilding mutual trust and expanding relations,” he told a diplomatic forum in Tehran.

On Friday, senior Iranian diplomats met with counterparts from Britain, France and Germany for talks on the status of US-Iran nuclear negotiations.

Tehran has held four rounds of Oman-mediated nuclear talks with Washington, the highest-level contact between the two foes since the US abandoned a 2015 nuclear accord.

US President Donald Trump effectively torpedoed the deal in 2018 during his first term, by unilaterally pulling out and reimposing sanctions on Iran’s oil exports and banking sector.

A year later, Iran began rolling back its commitments to the agreement, which had offered sanctions relief in return for UN-monitored restrictions on its nuclear activities.

The three European powers — party to the 2015 accord — are weighing whether to trigger “snapback” mechanism, which would reinstate UN sanctions in response to Iranian non-compliance. That option expires in October.

Araghchi earlier this month warned of “irreversible” consequences if Britain, France and Germany moved to reimpose sanctions.

The minister had previously proposed visiting London, Paris and Berlin for discussions on the nuclear issue as well as other areas “of mutual interest and concern”.

In his speech on Sunday, he urged the Europeans to focus more on shared interests rather than differences.

Iran Europe

