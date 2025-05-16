Foreign stars rejoin Peshawar Zalmi ahead of PSL 10 Islamabad leg

Peshawar Zalmi received a major boost ahead of the Islamabad leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, as four of their overseas players, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Max Bryant, Najibullah Zadran, and Luke Wood, have rejoined the squad.

The quartet arrived in Islamabad on Friday and are expected to be available for selection in the upcoming matches, the franchise said in a statement.

Their return adds depth to Zalmi’s batting and bowling departments, as the franchise eyes a strong finish in the league stage.

Foreign players, including Warner, to join Karachi Kings for remaining PSL 10 matches

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, a consistent performer for Zalmi in previous editions, is joined by Australian batter Max Bryant, Afghan power-hitter Najibullah Zadran, and English pacer Luke Wood.

Peshawar Zalmi currently sit fifth on the points table and will face Karachi Kings in their next fixture at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.