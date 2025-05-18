China’s April aluminium imports fall 3.8% y/y, customs data show

SHANGHAI: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in April fell 3.8% year-on-year to 370,000 metric tons, customs data showed on Sunday.

Imports for the first four months of 2025 totalled 1.32 million tons, down 11.4% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 45.4% year-on-year last month to 20.68 million tons.

For the first four months this year, bauxite imports were up 34.2% year-on-year to 67.7 million tons.