AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s April aluminium imports fall 3.8% y/y, customs data show

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 03:39pm

SHANGHAI: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products in April fell 3.8% year-on-year to 370,000 metric tons, customs data showed on Sunday.

Imports for the first four months of 2025 totalled 1.32 million tons, down 11.4% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Aluminium producer Norsk Hydro’s Q1 core profit lags forecast, cuts extrusions outlook

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 45.4% year-on-year last month to 20.68 million tons.

For the first four months this year, bauxite imports were up 34.2% year-on-year to 67.7 million tons.

China aluminium

Comments

200 characters

China’s April aluminium imports fall 3.8% y/y, customs data show

India fueling regional tensions through terrorism, says DG ISPR

Pakistan meets all 7 QPCs, 5 of 8 ITs and SBs: IMF says policy efforts continue to bear fruit

Kazan Forum: Pakistan identifies six potential trade corridors

One killed in Kyiv region as Russia steps up attacks after peace talks, Ukraine says

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

Read more stories