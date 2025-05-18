AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Sports

Home favourite Paolini downs Gauff to clinch Italian Open

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 11:15am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ROME: Jasmine Paolini became the first Italian woman to win the Italian Open in 40 years when she beat American world number three Coco Gauff 6-4 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

It was Paolini’s biggest claycourt title and her second 1000-level crown, with the 29-year-old from Tuscany having won the Dubai Championships last year.

Triumph in Italy boosts Paolini as she prepares for the French Open, where she was runner-up last year. It starts on May 25.

Roared on by an adoring home crowd, Paolini became the first home player to win the women’s title at the Italian Open after Raffaella Reggi in 1985.

“Congrats for the amazing week Coco. You reached finals so you’re playing great. You are such a great player and a great person,” Paolini said.

Gauff had won two of her previous three meetings with Paolini but the 2023 U.S. Open champion had no answers to the solid play of the Italian.

World number five Paolini came out all guns blazing to clinch a tight opening set in 54 minutes and then stepped up a gear to power ahead 3-0 in the next before sealing the win.

Gauff, who lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the Madrid Open final earlier this month, racked up 55 unforced errors while a dominant Paolini won 76% of her first serves.

However, Gauff will still have lots of positives to take away from Rome, having knocked out China’s Paris Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, Russian teenage sensation Mirra Andreeva and former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu on course to the final.

Paolini battles past Shnaider at Italian Open, Alcaraz sets up Draper clash

Paolini, meanwhile, can add another trophy to her cabinet when she plays the women’s doubles final on Sunday alongside compatriot Sara Errani. The pair won doubles gold at the Paris Olympics.

“Congrats Jasmine on this incredible achievement. You’re an incredible person and player. It’s always tough playing you. Good luck in the doubles final. I hope you guys can take it home,” Gauff said.

