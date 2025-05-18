AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
World

Mexican Navy tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge, injuring 19

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 10:14am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: A Mexican Navy sailing ship festooned with lights and a giant flag crashed into the landmark Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday night, shearing the top of its masts and injuring at least 19 people, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

Videos online showed the training vessel Cuauhtémoc as it approached the iconic bridge over the East River, close to the Manhattan side of the span, which connects the borough with Brooklyn.

Its 147-foot (45-m) masts were too tall to clear the arched bridge at that point and toppled when the vessel, named after the last Aztec emperor, sailed underneath.

The Mexican Navy said on social media late on Saturday that 22 people were injured on board the ship, of which 19 were receiving medical attention in local hospitals and of those, three were seriously injured.

No rescue operations were needed because none fell into the water, it added.

Naval cadets dressed in white uniforms could be seen dangling from the ship’s crossbeams after the crash. Adams said there were 277 people aboard at the time.

“No one fell into the water; they were all hurt inside the ship,” a police official said.

The official said mechanical issues had probably caused the crash, without providing further details.

At one of the suspension bridge’s bases, located near New York City’s South Street Seaport, online video showed bystanders running in terror as the massive vessel hit the bridge and veered toward the dock.

The bridge, a popular tourist attraction and a main conduit between Manhattan and Brooklyn, was completed in 1883. It was once the largest suspension bridge in the world.

Moroccan boat tragedy: one more Pakistani identified among survivors

The bridge sustained no major damage, New York City transportation official said.

Traffic reopened in both directions after a preliminary inspection.

Earlier, Mexico’s foreign ministry said on social media that Mexico’s ambassador to the US and other officials were assisting affected cadets and had been in contact with local authorities.

The training ship Cuauhtémoc was built at the Celaya Shipyards in Bilbao, Spain in 1981, according to the South Street Seaport Museum, which said on its website that it was co-hosting the vessel’s visit to New York that was scheduled to conclude on Saturday evening.

The public was invited to come aboard the ship during its visit.

The ship was disembarking from New York and heading to Iceland, the New York police official said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams Mexican Navy sailing ship Mexican Navy Brooklyn Bridge Celaya Shipyards Mexico's foreign ministry

