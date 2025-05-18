AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-18

Turkey discovers new natural gas reserve in Black Sea

AFP Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey has discovered a new natural gas reserve in the Black Sea that will meet its residential energy needs for more than three years, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

“We have discovered 75 billion cubic meters (2,650 cubic feet) of new natural gas. With this amount, we will meet the needs of our homes alone for about 3.5 years,” he said. Erdogan valued the reserve as worth some $30 billion.

“Our work at the Goktepe-3 well, which started on March 27 with our seventh-generation drilling ship Abdulhamid Han, was completed yesterday,” he said. Turkey is still highly dependent on imports to cover its energy needs, though Erdogan stressed Ankara’s desire to achieve energy independence.

“We will continue on our path without stopping, without resting, and without paying heed to criticism or obstacles until we reach our goal of a fully energy-independent Turkey,” he said.

Black Sea Turkiye Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan natural gas reserve

Comments

200 characters

Turkey discovers new natural gas reserve in Black Sea

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories