Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

NNI Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has said that his intervention stopped the India-Pakistan conflict from spiralling into nuclear war by leveraging trade.

Speaking to Fox News during his visit to the Middle East, Trump elaborated on his conversations with Pakistani leadership, saying, “I had great conversations with Pakistan. We can’t forget them. I talked about trade with Pakistan—they would love to trade.”

Trump also acknowledged the intelligence of Pakistanis and their incredible ability to produce remarkable goods and hinted at expanding trade ties as he said: “We will trade”.

Trump hopes Pakistan, India will uphold ceasefire

He said he would be more than happy to do trade which according to him was still not large enough. “Ohh…they would love to trade…they would love to trade, they are brilliant people and make incredible products. We don’t do much trading with them.”

The president revealed that the US had discussed trade with Pakistan. He noted that the South Asian country also desired to strengthen trade relations with the US.

President Donald Trump claimed that Pakistan and India were very close to a nuclear war, calling the ceasefire agreement between the two nuclear-armed nations one of his “bigger successes.”

Talking about the possibility of a nuclear conflict, Trump said India and Pakistan were very close to a nuclear war. “And I said we’re gonna talk about trade. We’re gonna do a lot of trade…don’t forget Iran wants to trade with us,” he said.

“That was going to be a nuclear war, I think, or close… And now everyone’s happy,” Trump said. “In fact, I told my people, call them up—let’s start trading immediately.”

Trump termed it a foreign policy success – “a bigger success than I would be ever given credit for.” “Those are major nuclear powers and they were angry. The next phase was probably…you see where it was getting.” He said the conflict could have turned “nasty” had he not jumped in to secure a ceasefire.

Trump described his diplomatic achievement as one that won’t receive the credit it deserves. “A bigger success than I’ll ever be given credit for,” he said. “Those are major nuclear powers. Those are not just little powers and they were angry”.

Highlighting the escalation between the two nations, Trump said, “The next phase was probably, did you see where it was getting? It was tit for tat. It was getting deeper – more missiles, everyone was saying ‘stronger, stronger,’ to a point where the next one’s going to be, you know what? The N word.”

