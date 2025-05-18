AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Two terrorists killed in Turbat firefight

INP Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

TURBAT: Two armed terrorists of banned organization were killed in firefight between security forces and terrorists in Turbat.

According sources in security forces, one officer was also injured in gunfire from armed men and shifted to hospital.

Police, Levies, CTD and FC officials reached the spot after the incident of firing.

One of the deceased was identified as Sabrullah, a resident of Sangani Sar. These terrorists had fired four rockets at the FC camp at night. Security forces took timely action after the attack.

Pakistan terrorists killed Pakistan Security forces Turbat

Comments

200 characters

Two terrorists killed in Turbat firefight

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories