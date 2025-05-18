Two terrorists killed in Turbat firefight

TURBAT: Two armed terrorists of banned organization were killed in firefight between security forces and terrorists in Turbat.

According sources in security forces, one officer was also injured in gunfire from armed men and shifted to hospital.

Police, Levies, CTD and FC officials reached the spot after the incident of firing.

One of the deceased was identified as Sabrullah, a resident of Sangani Sar. These terrorists had fired four rockets at the FC camp at night. Security forces took timely action after the attack.