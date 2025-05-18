AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Pakistan

‘X’ accounts of Sherry, IK, Bilawal blocked in India

Naveed Butt Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman’s X (formerly Twitter) has been blocked in India as hostilities between the two nations rise despite a ceasefire last week.

Sherry Rehman said being blocked on social media platform X at the request of the Indian government is “a badge of honour,” declaring that India has changed “existentially.”

The Senator made the comments after receiving an official notification from X, informing her that her account had been withheld in India following a legal removal request from the Indian government under its Information Technology Act, 2000.

Not only Rehman, but India has also blocked access to X accounts of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

In her statement posted publicly on X, Rehman sharply criticised the Narendra Modi-led government, calling it the “Hindutva Republic” and said: “Communication is key for stable, mature states — but to be blocked by the #Hindutva Republic is a badge of honour.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

