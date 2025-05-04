AIRLINK 155.38 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (2.14%)
BOP 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.25%)
CNERGY 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
CPHL 84.07 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.16%)
FCCL 43.44 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.47%)
FFL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.08%)
FLYNG 30.31 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (6.02%)
HUBC 136.24 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.26%)
HUMNL 12.51 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.29%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
KOSM 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.24%)
MLCF 69.44 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (3.56%)
OGDC 203.25 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.43%)
PACE 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.4%)
PAEL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
PIAHCLA 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
PIBTL 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.39%)
POWER 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (6.74%)
PPL 150.83 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (1.5%)
PRL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.33%)
PTC 20.73 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (6.53%)
SEARL 84.04 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.53%)
SSGC 40.25 Increased By ▲ 2.98 (8%)
SYM 14.83 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.13%)
TELE 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.35%)
TPLP 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
TRG 64.05 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.46%)
WAVESAPP 8.57 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.59%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
YOUW 3.42 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.09%)
BR100 12,160 Increased By 383.7 (3.26%)
BR30 35,356 Increased By 946.7 (2.75%)
KSE100 114,114 Increased By 2787.4 (2.5%)
KSE30 34,917 Increased By 924.3 (2.72%)
May 04, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-04

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

INP Published 04 May, 2025 05:49am

NEW DELHI: Escalating its digital crackdown on Pakistani content, the BJP-led Indian government has blocked access to the official YouTube channel of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for users in India. The move is part of a wider crackdown targeting Pakistani media and digital content following the April 22 Pahalgam false flag operation.

Users trying to access PM Shehbaz Sharif’s YouTube profile are now met with a standard message: “This content is currently unavailable in this country because of an order from the government related to national security or public order.”

This is the most high-profile block since similar action was taken against the YouTube channels of Pakistani defence minister Khawaja Asif and the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Pakistan closes airspace, suspends trade with India

The Indian ministry of information and broadcasting has invoked emergency provisions under the Information Technology Act to direct major social media platforms to geo-restrict several Pakistani accounts that were allegedly involved in spreading anti-India narratives.

A notable segment of the crackdown has been directed at high-profile Pakistani cricketers whose social media accounts enjoy massive Indian viewership. The Instagram handles and YouTube channels of current and former players have been blocked for Indian users. The restrictions go beyond politics and sport.

On April 30, the Instagram profiles of leading Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Hania Aamir were blocked for Indian users. Other celebrities including Ali Zafar and Fawad Khan have also faced similar action in recent days. Earlier, 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including Dawn News, Samaa TV, ARY News and Geo News, were banned in India.

Indian government BJP Pakistan and India PM Shehbaz Sharif Youtube channel Pakistan India tensions Indo Pak tensions social media accounts blocked Pahalgam false flag operation

Comments

200 characters

India blocks PM Shehbaz’s YouTube channel

FBR begins action against companies

Tola underscores need for resolving narrow tax base issue

‘Nepra is delaying MLR on cold storage tariff decision’

Pahalgam: PM reaffirms credible probe offer

Afghan truckers suffer as Pak-India hostilities escalate

Dar reiterates call for impartial probe

ICAs against verdict on military courts: Short order from SC CB expected

World Bank likely to approve $100m for education programme

Punjab CM launches ‘Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar’ programme

Read more stories