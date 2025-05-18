World celebrates WTISD 2025 under theme ‘Gender equality in digital transformation’

ISLAMABAD: As the world celebrates World Telecommunication and Information Society Day (WTISD) 2025 under the theme “Gender equality in digital transformation,” Zong reaffirms its commitment to ensuring that every Pakistani woman has equal access to the benefits of digital technology.

To bridge the digital divide, Zong continues to expand its 4G network to underserved areas while offering affordable data packages, tackling access and affordability, particularly for women in rural regions.

In the rapidly evolving digital world, equitable access to connectivity is not only a matter of convenience, it is a key driver of inclusion and sustainable development. However, barriers to digital access continue to disproportionately affect women and girls globally, restricting their participation in the digital economy and limiting their opportunities for growth.

This year’s WTISD also marks the 160th anniversary of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which continues to highlight the transformative role of Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) in shaping a better and more connected world. Despite progress, around 2.6 billion people remain offline, with women making up the majority. Challenges such as affordability, lack of skills, and unsafe digital environments must be tackled collaboratively to achieve inclusive digital transformation.

In 2024 alone, over 8 million women in Pakistan came online, and the gender gap in mobile internet usage decreased from 38% to 25%, reflecting collective progress by regulators, telecom providers, and civil society. Pakistan now leads South Asia in digital inclusion, with 45% of women connected; surpassing India and Bangladesh. Despite this progress, 55% of women remain offline, with 40% citing barriers such as handset affordability, data costs, literacy gaps, and lack of digital skills.

Aligned with its vision to become Pakistan’s leading information services and technology innovation company Zong has implemented a series of strategic programs to address digital inequality and create lasting impact through innovation, education, and partnerships. These initiatives focus on access to connectivity, digital skills development, financial platforms, and fostering a safe and inclusive digital ecosystem for women.

Zong has partnered with government bodies, non-profits, and digital learning platforms to launch targeted literacy programs that equip women with essential ICT skills, from basic internet usage to e-commerce and online safety. It has also established digital learning centers and telecenters that provide safe spaces for women to build skills and confidence, extending learning beyond traditional classrooms and fostering career readiness.

The Zong Digital Scholars Programme, developed with Knowledge Platform, is a strategic initiative to prepare young women in CPEC corridor communities for the digital future through interactive classrooms and AI-enhanced learning. Building on this foundation, Zong is launching specialized digital literacy programs for 5,000 young women aged 18-24, equipping them with career-ready skills in an increasingly digital economy.

Zong is driving inclusive growth by ensuring technology enables and uplifts all, especially marginalized groups. By embedding inclusion into every layer of its strategy, Zong is not only advancing digital gender equality but also paving the way for a more connected, just, and sustainable Pakistan.

