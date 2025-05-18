AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-18

LCCI hails withdrawing amendments to Trade Organizations Act 2025

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 08:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has appreciated the Government for accepting its demand and withdrawing the controversial amendments made to the Trade Organizations (Amendment) Act 2025.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry expressed gratitude to the government while addressing a Press Conference at the LCCI.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that elections of chambers of commerce and trade associations will now be held in 2026. He said the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry was the first Chamber of the country to raise its voice against the amendments.

On February 20, LCCI convened a meeting of chambers and trade bodies from across Punjab and formally launched a movement against the proposed changes. He said that enacting legislation without taking the business community into confidence was unacceptable. “We are grateful to the Government of Pakistan for listening to and accepting the stance of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” he said.

Mian Abuzar Shad said that the LCCI has always represented the interests of traders and industrialists. He urged that any future legislation related to business and trade must be done in consultation with chambers of commerce and that chambers should be made active partners in policy making. He also expressed gratitude to the media for playing a key role in communicating LCCI’s position to the public and the government.

