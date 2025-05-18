HCSTSI, RDF organize two-day ‘Bachat Bazaar’

HYDERABAD: Under the directive of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI) President, Muhammad Saleem Memon, HCSTSI in collaboration with the Regional Development Foundation (RDF), organized a two-day "Bachat Bazaar" at the Expo Centre, Hyderabad.

The event was formally inaugurated by the Senior Vice President, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and Faisal Jabbar Khan were also present at the occasion.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, appreciated RDF’s Associate Director in Hyderabad Arshad Ali, Head of Programs Niaz Ahmed Siyal and especially Project Manager Aftab Soomro for their welfare initiatives. He remarked that in these times of high inflation, such discount bazaars are blessing for the public.

He emphasized that providing essential commodities such as flour, lentils, sugar, rice, oil, vegetables, fruits, clothing and other household necessities at affordable prices is a practical step toward public relief.

He appealed to the Sindh government to take permanent steps to support this noble cause by allocating a designated space in Hyderabad for a permanent discount bazaar to help citizens combat rising prices. The Chamber assured its full cooperation for all such initiatives. He further urged the public to take full advantage of the two-day event by purchasing quality goods at discounted rates.

Former Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and Faisal Jabbar Khan, in a joint statement, expressed full support from the Sindh government for such public-friendly initiatives aimed at controlling inflation and providing relief to the common man. They also assured full cooperation with the business community and welfare organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, RDF’s Associate Director Arshad Ali and Project Manager Aftab Soomro shared that the bazaar featured stalls offering food items, vegetables, fruits, traditional cuisines, clothes and various household goods. They expressed immense satisfaction over the public's positive response, noting that the people of Hyderabad highly appreciate such markets. They also thanked all participating organizations for their support in setting up stalls.

Sarwan Baloch, an expert in economic development and value chains from Welt Hunger Hilfe (WHH) a German-funded NGO also addressed the gathering. He stated that WHH is actively working on integrated projects focused on food security, employment and essential needs for underprivileged and vulnerable communities. He announced that 20 more discount bazaars would soon be organized across Sindh, including Hyderabad.

Notable attendees included former MPA Nadeem Siddiqui, TDAP Hyderabad In-charge Salahuddin Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam, Suhail Qureshi, Asghar Khilji, Sanawwar Qureshi, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Ayub Shaikh, Idrees Memon, Ahmed Hussain Shaikh, Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Irfan Arbiani, Kishor Kumar Bhatia, Irfan Memon and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025