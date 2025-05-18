AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Governor meets CPNE delegation, seeks mechanism to check fake news

Muhammad Saleem Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Pakistan People’s Party is committed to upholding freedom of the press and fostering its growth.

“Responsible media plays a vital role in identifying societal issues and promoting democratic values, however, there is need to chart out a mechanism to tackle the spread of fake news on social media,” the governor said these views during the meeting with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by President CPNE Kazim Khan, here at the Governor House. General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Hassan Murtaza was also present.

The governor stressed the vital importance of the media in shaping public discourse. He said the media plays a key role in the continuity of democracy and political stability in the country. He emphasized the PPP’s longstanding commitment to press freedom. He advocated for stakeholders’ consultations on the PECA law, highlighting the need for a balanced approach, acknowledging that fake news is relatively low in traditional media. Expressing concern about its proliferation on social media, he suggested establishing a mechanism to curb fake news, with journalists playing a proactive role in this endeavour.

The governor further said that the PPP faced media trial between 2008 and 2013, yet the PPP did not support imposing any restriction on freedom of expression.

On this occasion, the delegation informed the governor about their reservations on the PECA Act. The delegation stressed on stakeholders’ consultation on amendments to the PECA Act.

The delegation was comprised of Ayaz Khan Senior Vice President, President Free Media Committee Irshad Arif, Ghulam Nabi Chandio Secretary General, Tanveer Shaukat Deputy Secretary General, Ijaz Khan, Waqas Tariq and other officials.

On this occasion, the governor also congratulated the newly elected members of CPNE and expressed his best wishes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Fake News CPNE Sardar Saleem Haider Khan

Comments

200 characters

Governor meets CPNE delegation, seeks mechanism to check fake news

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories