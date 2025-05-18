Governor meets CPNE delegation, seeks mechanism to check fake news

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the Pakistan People’s Party is committed to upholding freedom of the press and fostering its growth.

“Responsible media plays a vital role in identifying societal issues and promoting democratic values, however, there is need to chart out a mechanism to tackle the spread of fake news on social media,” the governor said these views during the meeting with a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) led by President CPNE Kazim Khan, here at the Governor House. General Secretary of PPP Central Punjab, Hassan Murtaza was also present.

The governor stressed the vital importance of the media in shaping public discourse. He said the media plays a key role in the continuity of democracy and political stability in the country. He emphasized the PPP’s longstanding commitment to press freedom. He advocated for stakeholders’ consultations on the PECA law, highlighting the need for a balanced approach, acknowledging that fake news is relatively low in traditional media. Expressing concern about its proliferation on social media, he suggested establishing a mechanism to curb fake news, with journalists playing a proactive role in this endeavour.

The governor further said that the PPP faced media trial between 2008 and 2013, yet the PPP did not support imposing any restriction on freedom of expression.

On this occasion, the delegation informed the governor about their reservations on the PECA Act. The delegation stressed on stakeholders’ consultation on amendments to the PECA Act.

The delegation was comprised of Ayaz Khan Senior Vice President, President Free Media Committee Irshad Arif, Ghulam Nabi Chandio Secretary General, Tanveer Shaukat Deputy Secretary General, Ijaz Khan, Waqas Tariq and other officials.

On this occasion, the governor also congratulated the newly elected members of CPNE and expressed his best wishes.

