AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-18

Economic independence must for a stronger defence: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that economic independence is essential for successful defence. Without a strong economy, national sovereignty cannot be protected.

In a statement he said that the US neutrality in the Pakistan-India conflict has dealt a severe blow to India and deeply disappointed it. He said President Donald Trump's stance has crushed India's ambitions and delivered a major diplomatic setback to the Modi government. He said that, except for Israel, no country supported India, which has driven Modi into desperation and sparked harsh criticism against him from the Indian public.

He said that India hoped to use American support to pressurise Pakistan and weaken it militarily and diplomatically. However, due to Pakistan's strong diplomatic strategy, robust military response, and devastating cyber-attacks, India suffered a humiliating defeat, prompting President Trump to initiate mediation for a ceasefire between the two nations.

Trump's strategy shattered India's dream of regional dominance. After India's unprovoked attacks, including drone and missile strikes on Pakistani territory, both nuclear powers were on the brink of full-scale war. At this critical moment, had the US not intervened, the world might have faced another nuclear conflict, he said.

The business leader said Modi believed that a surprise attack would force Pakistan to back down, but the attack proved otherwise. He said that the Indian military's defeat and the destruction of five of its most advanced Rafale fighter jets not only exposed India's hollow claims of defence superiority but also highlighted Pakistan's military preparedness and professionalism.

He emphasised that now, more than ever, the nation must stand united with its armed forces. The recent tensions have also exposed our economic vulnerabilities. During the conflict, one of the biggest questions was whether the IMF would release the next loan instalment to Pakistan or succumb to Indian propaganda. This situation clearly shows that economic independence is essential for successful defence. Without a strong economy, national sovereignty cannot be protected. India's refusal to engage in dialogue on the Indus Waters Treaty is a direct challenge and red line for Pakistan, while restricting talks only to Azad Kashmir is unacceptable and provocative, he observed.

Any interference with water resources is equivalent to playing with our national security, which cannot be allowed. Mian Zahid Hussain further stated that the permitted ceasefire would allow Pakistan and India to regroup. While India may try to take advantage of this pause, Pakistan must now focus its full energy on achieving economic stability.

Efforts must be made to raise exports to $60 billion immediately, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) must enhance its one-window operations to make Pakistan economically self-reliant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Mian Zahid Hussain National Business Group Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

Economic independence must for a stronger defence: Mian Zahid

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories