Economic independence must for a stronger defence: Mian Zahid

KARACHI: The Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan, the President of the Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, the President of All Karachi Industrial Alliance, the Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board, Mian Zahid Hussain, said that economic independence is essential for successful defence. Without a strong economy, national sovereignty cannot be protected.

In a statement he said that the US neutrality in the Pakistan-India conflict has dealt a severe blow to India and deeply disappointed it. He said President Donald Trump's stance has crushed India's ambitions and delivered a major diplomatic setback to the Modi government. He said that, except for Israel, no country supported India, which has driven Modi into desperation and sparked harsh criticism against him from the Indian public.

He said that India hoped to use American support to pressurise Pakistan and weaken it militarily and diplomatically. However, due to Pakistan's strong diplomatic strategy, robust military response, and devastating cyber-attacks, India suffered a humiliating defeat, prompting President Trump to initiate mediation for a ceasefire between the two nations.

Trump's strategy shattered India's dream of regional dominance. After India's unprovoked attacks, including drone and missile strikes on Pakistani territory, both nuclear powers were on the brink of full-scale war. At this critical moment, had the US not intervened, the world might have faced another nuclear conflict, he said.

The business leader said Modi believed that a surprise attack would force Pakistan to back down, but the attack proved otherwise. He said that the Indian military's defeat and the destruction of five of its most advanced Rafale fighter jets not only exposed India's hollow claims of defence superiority but also highlighted Pakistan's military preparedness and professionalism.

He emphasised that now, more than ever, the nation must stand united with its armed forces. The recent tensions have also exposed our economic vulnerabilities. During the conflict, one of the biggest questions was whether the IMF would release the next loan instalment to Pakistan or succumb to Indian propaganda. This situation clearly shows that economic independence is essential for successful defence. Without a strong economy, national sovereignty cannot be protected. India's refusal to engage in dialogue on the Indus Waters Treaty is a direct challenge and red line for Pakistan, while restricting talks only to Azad Kashmir is unacceptable and provocative, he observed.

Any interference with water resources is equivalent to playing with our national security, which cannot be allowed. Mian Zahid Hussain further stated that the permitted ceasefire would allow Pakistan and India to regroup. While India may try to take advantage of this pause, Pakistan must now focus its full energy on achieving economic stability.

Efforts must be made to raise exports to $60 billion immediately, and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) must enhance its one-window operations to make Pakistan economically self-reliant.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025