Islamabad witnesses surge in street crime cases

ISLAMABAD: The capital city continues to face a concerning surge in criminal activities, with a marked increase in carjacking and other forms of street crime reported over the past week.

According to data obtained by Business Recorder, the federal capital recorded a total of 48 vehicle thefts, comprising 46 motorcycles and two cars. The frequency and scale of these incidents highlight the growing threat posed by organised criminal networks operating across the city.

Additionally, the capital reported 12 cases of armed robbery and 14 incidents of street crime, with citizens losing mobile phones, cash, and other valuables worth millions of rupees at gunpoint. One case of murder was also registered during this period, raising concerns of a possible targeted killing.

Several areas have emerged as crime hotspots, notably the jurisdictions under the Industrial Area, Kohsar, Ramna, Khanna, Secretariat, and Sabzi Mandi police stations, where criminal gangs appear to be operating with increased boldness. Among the most serious incidents reported was a brazen daylight robbery at KRL Chowk, where three armed men intercepted a vehicle and made off with Rs5 million in cash before fleeing the scene.

In the same period, auto thieves stole six motorbikes from the limits of Kohsar police station; five motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Secretariat police station; another five motorbikes from the limits of Industrial Area police station; four motorbikes and one car from the limits of Ramna police station; four motorbikes and one car from the jurisdiction of Abapara police station, as well as three motorbikes were stolen from the limits of Margalla police station.

During the last week, two cases of robbery, two cases of street crime and five cases of auto theft were reported to Industrial Area police station, and armed robbers struck at two different places, and auto thieves stole six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Kohsar police station.

Another seven cases included two cases of robbery and four cases of car theft which were reported to the Ramna police station during the last week.

Furthermore, five cases of auto theft and one case of robbery were reported to the Khanna police station and two cases of robbery and one each case of street crime and auto theft were reported to Sabzi Mandi police station.

