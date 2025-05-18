AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
T O Act: Tanveer greets trade bodies for securing amendments

Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

LAHORE: S M Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief, United Business Group (UBG), has extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Chambers and Trade Associations on their monumental achievement of securing amendments to the Trade Organisations Act, 2013. This milestone aligns perfectly with our collective aspirations and marks a significant step forward for our business community, he said.

It may be noted that National Assembly of Pakistan has amended the Trade Organisations Act, 2013 as per the aspirations of the business community and removed the controversial provision. Thus, elections of all Chambers and Trade Associations will be held in September 2026, as per schedule, he said.

Tanveer said he would like to extend special recognition to FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, Momin Malik, and Zaki Aijaz for their tireless efforts and unwavering dedication that made this achievement possible. Their exemplary leadership and perseverance have been instrumental in driving this initiative forward.

He further said this accomplishment is a testament to the power of collaborative effort and strong leadership. I am confident that it will have a profoundly positive impact on our business community and contribute to the continued growth and development of our economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

