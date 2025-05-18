Gold prices recover sharply

KARACHI: Gold made a significant recovery on Saturday as global market soared just over $3, 200 per ounce, traders said.

World bullion market made a strong return, growing by $24 to $3,201 per ounce, raising local gold rates by Rs2,400 per tola and Rs2,058 per 10 grams.

The fresh gains drove gold prices to Rs338,500 per tola and Rs290,209 per 10 grams, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association announced.

Domestic silver prices also followed the uptrend, soaring by Rs33 and Rs27 to Rs3,410 per tola and Rs2,923 per 10 grams, respectively. International market traded the white metal at over $32 per ounce, it added.

It is worth noting that the open market may trade gold and silver at different prices as compared to those established by the association.

