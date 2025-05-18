‘Design District’ launches its flagship store in Karachi

KARACHI: Design District officially launched its flagship brand store in Karachi on Saturday, introducing a premium range of international fashion products alongside convenient online shopping services.

Located in the upscale DHA area, the new store offers an extensive collection of both formal and casual wear— all under one roof. They have the current collections from all the brands.

From ties, belts, suits, shoes, and trousers to shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, socks, caps, wallets, and handkerchiefs, the store is designed to meet the diverse style needs of discerning customers.

As an authorised retailer, Design District proudly showcases globally acclaimed fashion labels such as BOSS, Giorgio Armani, Lacoste, Vans, and others.

The grand opening drew a large number of brand-conscious visitors who explored the store’s stylish offerings. To mark the occasion, Design District partnered with June Coffee and Fede Cookies, enhancing the event experience with gourmet treats and refreshments.

Event marketing, PR and DVC production were managed by Filed Under, the brand’s official licensed partner. The launch featured lively music by a DJ, while children enjoyed interactive games including “Pin the Gibtz,” adding a fun, family-friendly element to the celebration.

“It’s exciting to have access to international brands right here in Pakistan,” said Aryaan Aslam, an enthusiastic shopper. “Now we don’t need to travel abroad to find the products we love.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025