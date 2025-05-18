AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

‘Design District’ launches its flagship store in Karachi

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 07:01am

KARACHI: Design District officially launched its flagship brand store in Karachi on Saturday, introducing a premium range of international fashion products alongside convenient online shopping services.

Located in the upscale DHA area, the new store offers an extensive collection of both formal and casual wear— all under one roof. They have the current collections from all the brands.

From ties, belts, suits, shoes, and trousers to shorts, polo shirts, T-shirts, socks, caps, wallets, and handkerchiefs, the store is designed to meet the diverse style needs of discerning customers.

As an authorised retailer, Design District proudly showcases globally acclaimed fashion labels such as BOSS, Giorgio Armani, Lacoste, Vans, and others.

The grand opening drew a large number of brand-conscious visitors who explored the store’s stylish offerings. To mark the occasion, Design District partnered with June Coffee and Fede Cookies, enhancing the event experience with gourmet treats and refreshments.

Event marketing, PR and DVC production were managed by Filed Under, the brand’s official licensed partner. The launch featured lively music by a DJ, while children enjoyed interactive games including “Pin the Gibtz,” adding a fun, family-friendly element to the celebration.

“It’s exciting to have access to international brands right here in Pakistan,” said Aryaan Aslam, an enthusiastic shopper. “Now we don’t need to travel abroad to find the products we love.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Karachi international fashion products Design District flagship store online shopping services

Comments

200 characters

‘Design District’ launches its flagship store in Karachi

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

‘X’ accounts of Sherry, IK, Bilawal blocked in India

Read more stories