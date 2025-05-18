AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

Nawaz greets PM on success of ‘operation’

Recorder Report Published May 18, 2025 Updated May 18, 2025 07:07am

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umrah on Saturday and discussed important issues, sources said.

Shahbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif about matters concerning the country’s political, economic and defence situation, the sources added. On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the success of operation ‘Banyan-un-Marsoos’.

Earlier, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif met with Senator Irfan Siddiqui at his Raiwind residence and exchanged views on the current situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz said that the country’s valiant armed forces showed complete professionalism while defending the country. He said the parliament too played a constructive and a positive role during confrontation with India.

Nawaz also praised the Pakistani media stating that the whole nation forged unity which was a good omen. “The people’s representatives, sitting in the parliament, raised the spirits of the armed forces,” he said.

Nawaz expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for granting victory to Pakistan over India. Senator Siddiqui presented to the PML-N president a report on the parliamentary party’s performance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Nawaz Sharif PMLN Pakistan armed forces PM Shehbaz Sharif Indo Pak tensions Banyan un Marsoos

Comments

200 characters

Nawaz greets PM on success of ‘operation’

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

‘X’ accounts of Sherry, IK, Bilawal blocked in India

Read more stories