Nawaz greets PM on success of ‘operation’

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called on PML-N President Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umrah on Saturday and discussed important issues, sources said.

Shahbaz Sharif briefed Nawaz Sharif about matters concerning the country’s political, economic and defence situation, the sources added. On the occasion, Nawaz Sharif congratulated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on the success of operation ‘Banyan-un-Marsoos’.

Earlier, PML-N President Nawaz Sharif met with Senator Irfan Siddiqui at his Raiwind residence and exchanged views on the current situation.

Speaking on the occasion, Nawaz said that the country’s valiant armed forces showed complete professionalism while defending the country. He said the parliament too played a constructive and a positive role during confrontation with India.

Nawaz also praised the Pakistani media stating that the whole nation forged unity which was a good omen. “The people’s representatives, sitting in the parliament, raised the spirits of the armed forces,” he said.

Nawaz expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for granting victory to Pakistan over India. Senator Siddiqui presented to the PML-N president a report on the parliamentary party’s performance.

