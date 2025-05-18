AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-18

FPCCI opposes Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance

Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has strongly rejected the newly implemented Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025, claiming it violates taxpayers’ rights.

The FPCCI has vowed to support legal challenge against this ordinance in court.

During a press conference held at Federation House, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Magoon expressed serious concerns over the new tax amendment 2025, warning it would open new doors for corruption and intimidate investors. “On one hand, the government is implementing a faceless system in customs. On the other hand, it’s stationing FBR officials in factories and manufacturing units through Inland Revenue,” Magoon said.

He questioned whether these FBR officers had been given “certificates of honesty,” arguing their deployment would lead to increased corruption and harassment.

Magoon criticised the “extraordinary powers” granted to FBR representatives, including the removal of taxpayers’ right to appeal. “It’s like skipping the FIR process and going straight to hanging,” he remarked.

He further explained that the new laws allow FBR officials to be stationed in industries for monitoring purposes and authorise tax officers to recover funds directly from bank accounts under Section 140, eliminating the previous notice period given to banks.

The FPCCI leadership also warned that ending captive power would destroy billions of dollars in industrial investment.

He highlighted the contradictory approaches of FBR and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) policies, claiming FBR harasses investors and SIFC strives to attract foreign investment. “With such flawed policies, the Prime Minister’s target of $100 billion in exports will not be achieved.”

Vice President FPCCI Muhammad Aman Paracha pointed to what he called a “trust deficit” between the government and business community, saying, “Due to this lack of trust, tax targets will never be met.” He emphasised the need for a long-term policy framework spanning 10-15 years.

Another Vice President, Nasir Khan claimed “enemies are not just at the borders but sitting inside as policymakers.” He appealed to the Army Chief to provide protection for investors’ capital.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, a Pakistan People’s Party member of the National Assembly, claimed the government is planning to introduce legislation to end captive power. However, he assured that his party would oppose any such bill. He informed about an important upcoming meeting at Sindh Chief Minister’s House with all stakeholders to address these concerns on Sunday (today).

Senior business leader Bashir Jan Mohammad suggested that FPCCI should immediately meet with the Prime Minister to discuss these pressing issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FPCCI Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance

Comments

200 characters

FPCCI opposes Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories