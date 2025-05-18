AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-18

Iron ore eases on uncertain demand but heads for weekly gain

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures prices slid on Friday on signs of softening near-term demand and growing caution over the resolution of the Sino-US tariff war, although a trade truce between the two countries kept prices on track for a weekly gain.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) closed daytime trade 0.95% lower at 728 yuan ($101.11) a metric ton, registering a weekly rise of 4.5%.

The benchmark June iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was down 0.83% at $100.35 a ton, as of 0703 GMT, a gain of 3.5% so far this week. Both benchmarks have risen around 3% so far in May.

Average daily hot metal output, a gauge of iron ore demand, slid 0.4% from the prior week to around 2.45 million tons as of May 15, a survey from consultancy Mysteel showed, weighing on sentiment and prices.

But some analysts and traders expected limited downside for hot metal output in at least May and June as profit margins encouraged mills to maintain high operating rates, and the easing trade tensions will likely spur another wave of front-run shipments of steel products. Analysts at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence forecast an annual average ore price at $100, reflecting subdued demand outlook, potential China steel production curbs and renewed optimism over easing trade tensions.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE slipped, with coking coal tumbling 3.84% to the lowest level in more than eight years while coke fell 1.93%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange also retreated. Rebar shed 1.15%, hot-rolled coil lost 0.95%, wire rod languished 1.25% and stainless steel dipped 0.65%.

iron ore iron ore market Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore eases on uncertain demand but heads for weekly gain

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories