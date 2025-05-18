AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-18

Euronext wheat edged down as export worries linger

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

PARIS: Euronext wheat edged down on Friday as a rebound from contract lows stalled with pressure from a fall in Chicago and lingering concerns about lagging export demand.

September milling wheat was down 0.7% at 204.50 euros a metric ton by 1455 GMT. It earlier rose to a one-week high of 207.00 euros as it moved away from Tuesday’s contract low of 201.00 euros.

Chicago wheat also fell. Despite an upturn in international demand and concerns about dry crop conditions in China and northern Europe, traders said broadly favourable Northern Hemisphere harvest prospects and stiff export competition remained a drag on prices.

“The market looks like it needs a crop failure somewhere,” a futures dealer said. “If crops continue to be in decent shape, Euronext risks falling further by the summer harvest.” In France, ratings for soft wheat declined slightly last week, though they remained well above last year’s rain-hit level, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed. On the demand side, traders were awaiting the outcome of an import tender being held by Saudi Arabia, though like in an Algerian tender on Wednesday Black Sea supplies including Russian wheat were expected to be offered aggressively.

“Russian wheat sellers have become more active and market expectations are that Russia’s May wheat exports will reach around 2 million tons,” a German trader said, adding that cheap US wheat was also looking competitive for North African and Middle Eastern markets. “Against this background, some are asking how long Euronext can hold the 200 euro level and if 180 euros could be the next Euronext support level unless there is help from a weaker euro.”

Wheat wheat crop

Comments

200 characters

Euronext wheat edged down as export worries linger

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories