AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
Markets Print 2025-05-18

Argentina grain sales abroad tick back up

Reuters Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

ARGENTINA: Grain sales out of Argentina have bumped back up after faltering last month after currency controls were lifted, a report from the Rosario Grains Exchange showed on Friday.

In mid-April, Argentina loosened controls on currency which had led to a number of alternative exchange rates, including for agricultural markets.

The measure was welcomed by the grains industry, but sales were initially slow, with exporters unsure of where the currency would settle and as the soybean harvest lagged behind schedule. But past weeks have ticked back up, the grains exchange’s report showed, with exporters closing deals to sell 11.6 million metric tons of grain at $3.86 billion.

Locally, farmers sold 8.8 million tons of grain, with over half of that being soybean. The gap between the official peso-dollar exchange rate and the grain rates has also narrowed since mid-April, the exchange said.

Before, the gap was close to 30%, and since then has averaged just a 3% difference, according to the exchange.

“As the difference narrows, distortions between dollars received per ton on the local market are being eliminated, particularly on the supply side,” the exchange said.

The agricultural markets are an important source of foreign currency for Argentina, which needs the reserves as the government attempts to stabilize the long-faltering economy.

The administration of President Javier Milei had slashed export duties on agricultural shipments in a bid to speed up sales, though that measure is set to expire at the end of June.

