AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 18, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-18

The Weather

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 17, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 18, 2025)...
Recorder Report Published 18 May, 2025 05:42am

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 17, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 18, 2025)

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad         42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi           35-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)        36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore            43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)        44-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana           46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)        47-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas        43-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)        42-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad      37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        37-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar          43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta            37-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        36-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi        42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur            46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)        45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       07:11 pm                     (Today)
Sunrise:                      05:44 am                  (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

weather weather today

Comments

200 characters

The Weather

Kazan Forum: Six potential trade corridors identified

ECC grills PD: Discos’ T&D losses total Rs143bn till March

Power transmission line: Senate panel inquires into ‘ADB-401B-2022’ tender anomalies

Afghan goods: FBR slaps 10pc processing fee

160 Afghan trucks given clearance: India reopens Wagha border after 26-day closure

Trump says his intervention averted a ‘nuclear war’

Pakistan-India conflict: UK, US working to ensure enduring ceasefire: Lammy

World Bank wing rates $212.379m Fata TDPs project as ‘highly relevant’

KW&SC board approves ‘Master Plan 2050’

SC larger bench confirms decision in Super Asia case

Read more stories