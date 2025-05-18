Pakistan Print 2025-05-18
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (May 17, 2025) and the forecast for Sunday (May 18, 2025)...
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Karachi 35-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 36-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Lahore 43-28 (°C) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-29 (°C) 00-00 (%) 47-28 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 43-25 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-25 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 37-22 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 37-21 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Peshawar 43-25 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 43-27 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 37-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 36-16 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 42-26 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 45-28 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
KARACHI
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 07:11 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 05:44 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
