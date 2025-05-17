US warns Indian nationals of deportation, travel ban for overstaying visas

The United States warned on Saturday that Indian nationals will be deported if they stay beyond their authorised period.

In a statement on X, the US Embassy in India said, “If you remain in the United States beyond your authorised period of stay, you could be deported and could face a permanent ban on travelling to the United States in the future.”

US President Donald Trump has vowed to deport “millions” of undocumented migrants in his second term, after running an election campaign that focused on illegal immigration.

Last month, Reuters reported that the Trump administration was considering a partial suspension of US visa issuance for Pakistan and many other countries if they “do not make efforts to address deficiencies within 60 days”.

However, a US official speaking on the condition of anonymity cautioned that there could be changes on the list and that it was yet to be approved by the administration, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Trump’s directive is part of an immigration crackdown that he launched at the start of his second term.

He previewed his plan in an October 2023 speech, pledging to restrict people from the Gaza Strip, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and “anywhere else that threatens our security.”