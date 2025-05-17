AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
Chase appointed West Indies Test captain

Reuters Published 17 May, 2025 11:12am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

All-rounder Roston Chase has been appointed captain of the West Indies Test team, succeeding Kraigg Brathwaite, Cricket West Indies announced.

After Brathwaite stepped down in March, CWI put short-listed candidates through a process that included “psychometric testing to evaluate leadership style” before choosing the 33-year-old Chase, the board said in a statement on Friday.

Other short-listed candidates included John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves and Jomel Warrican.

Warrican has been named Chase’s deputy, while white-ball captain Shai Hope requested not to be considered for Test captaincy.

“I fully endorse this appointment,” head coach Daren Sammy said in the CWI statement.

“Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward.

“I urge fans across the region to rally behind him - we’re building something special.”

Spin-bowling all-rounder Chase, who played the last of his 49 Tests in March 2023, will begin his captaincy with a three-match home series against Australia on June 25.

