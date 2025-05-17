AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-05-17

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Obaid Abrar Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 06:12am

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended on May 15, 2025 increased by 1.03 per cent.

Major increase has been observed in the prices of chicken (15.95 per cent), eggs (8.34 per cent), sugar (1.97 per cent), long cloth (1.74 per cent), powdered milk (1.59 per cent), gur (1.48 per cent), pulse gram (0.94 per cent), lawn printed (0.77 per cent), mutton (0.62 per cent), cooked beef (0.49 per cent) and energy saver (0.31 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.24pc

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.29 per cent, ladies sandal (55.62 per cent), chicken (47.22 per cent), moong (29.02 per cent), powdered milk (24.02 per cent), sugar (21.87 per cent), bananas (20.80 per cent), pulse gram (20.74 per cent), beef (18.00 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (13.62 per cent), LPG (12.13 per cent), lawn printed (11.18 per cent) and firewood (10.44 per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (53.29 per cent), garlic (33.18 per cent), potatoes (29.84 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (29.40 per cent), tomatoes (23.61 per cent), wheat flour (21.02 per cent), tea Lipton (17.93 per cent), maash (16.27 per cent), chilies powder (12.30 per cent), petrol (7.43 per cent) and diesel (6.30per cent).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PBS Sensitive Price Index SPI commodity prices SPI inflation Weekly SPI inflation

Comments

200 characters

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

PM commends Trump’s role

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories