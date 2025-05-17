Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Index-based inflation for the week ended on May 15, 2025 increased by 1.03 per cent.

Major increase has been observed in the prices of chicken (15.95 per cent), eggs (8.34 per cent), sugar (1.97 per cent), long cloth (1.74 per cent), powdered milk (1.59 per cent), gur (1.48 per cent), pulse gram (0.94 per cent), lawn printed (0.77 per cent), mutton (0.62 per cent), cooked beef (0.49 per cent) and energy saver (0.31 per cent), says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 1.29 per cent, ladies sandal (55.62 per cent), chicken (47.22 per cent), moong (29.02 per cent), powdered milk (24.02 per cent), sugar (21.87 per cent), bananas (20.80 per cent), pulse gram (20.74 per cent), beef (18.00 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (13.62 per cent), LPG (12.13 per cent), lawn printed (11.18 per cent) and firewood (10.44 per cent), while a major decrease is observed in the prices of onions (53.29 per cent), garlic (33.18 per cent), potatoes (29.84 per cent), electricity charges for q1 (29.40 per cent), tomatoes (23.61 per cent), wheat flour (21.02 per cent), tea Lipton (17.93 per cent), maash (16.27 per cent), chilies powder (12.30 per cent), petrol (7.43 per cent) and diesel (6.30per cent).

