Tanveer urges business community to end internal conflicts

KARACHI: S.M. Tanveer, Patron-in-Chief of the ruling United Business Group (UBG), said that the time has come for Pakistan’s business community to unite. "We must end internal conflicts and think beyond small differences.

We have tried to put an end to disputes with the opposition. Our aim should be for the FPCCI to draft the federal budget and present it to the government. If we set the policies, then no institution would dare ask us for bribes," he said. "If we stand united, we will become a powerful force." He made these remarks while addressing a dinner hosted by leading investor Aqeel Karim Dhedhi.

During the dinner, Aqeel Karim Dhedhi and other guests paid glowing tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces and pledged full support.

S.M. Tanveer praised the military for its success against India. "The enemy country India is vile—it has killed our children. We are proud of our armed forces, who launched operations after Fajr prayers and concluded them successfully by Asr. India's entire plan to eliminate Pakistan has fallen apart."

He added, "We have launched an economic war, and its results must be seen within the next five years. While global interest rates are 4–5%, Pakistan’s remain at 11%, which must be reduced immediately."

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala remarked, "If India is wiped out, there will be no Hindu country left in the world, but God forbid, if Pakistan is eliminated, there will still be 54 Muslim nations. India wanted to turn Pakistan into Gaza, but by the grace of Allah, He helped us. It’s fine to celebrate with joy, but let us thank Allah and offer prayers of gratitude." He thanked Pakistan’s close ally China for its unwavering support. "Pakistan was not created to perish; it will remain strong and stable. In times of national crisis, unity is our greatest strength. Now is the time for unity, not division. Not just the business community, but all political leaders must also come together and sign a Charter of Economy. Our share in regional trade is only 4%, and we must increase it."

KCCI President Jawed Bilwani said, "In the war with India, Allah granted our armed forces success. The business community should offer two raka’ahs of prayer in gratitude. Members should also ask their families to do the same. Unity between the public and political parties must continue. We must pray for the country's development, survival, and security. The same spirit of unity and patriotism shown during the Pakistan-India tension is needed to solve all national problems."

Khalid Tawab said, "We are proud of the strength our military demonstrated in just one night. With Allah’s help, they proved the saying: ‘One strike of the blacksmith is worth a hundred of the goldsmith.’ The war has united us slightly, but we need to become one nation."

Ahmed Chinoy praised Aqeel Karim Dhedhi for honouring the top military leadership. He paid strong tribute to Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf for their wise leadership, patience, and strategic competence in difficult times.

The event was also addressed by Businessmen Group Chairman Zubair Motiwala, KCCI President Jawed Bilwani, Khalid Tawab, and Ahmed Chinoy. Notable attendees included former State Bank Governor and Pakistan Stock Exchange Chairperson Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Arif Habib (Chairman, Arif Habib Group), Saqib Fayaz Magon, Aman Paracha, Asif Sakhi, Tariq Haleem, Rafiq Suleman, Abdullah Zaki, Mian Zahid Hussain, Rasheed Jan Mohammad, Asif Inam, Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Younus Soomro, Abdul Sami Khan, Hassan Bakhshi, Malik Khuda Bakhsh, Faisal Moiz Khan, Anjum Nisar, Zubair Chhaya, Faisal Khalil, Rehan Hanif, Haji Ghani Usman, Abdul Rasheed Godil, Sharjeel Goplani, Naheed Masood, Rizwan Shahid, Nadeem Mahboob Magon, Shahid Javed Qureshi, Shakeel Ahmed Dhingra, and many other prominent business personalities.

