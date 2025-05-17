AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2025-05-17

Spot rate unchanged on cotton market

Cotton Analyst ...
Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

