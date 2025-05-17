Mehdi joins Jazz as Group Head Corporate, Regulatory Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Zaheer Mehdi has joined Jazz as Group Head Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, effective June 16, 2025.

In this role, he will also support governance across Jazz’s financial services entities — Mobilink Bank and JazzCash — as the company strengthens its institutional oversight and strategic preparedness.

Zaheer brings over 30 years of experience in corporate banking, regulatory affairs, public policy, and financial services.

Prior to joining Jazz, he served as Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer at Engro Corporation, where he led regulatory advocacy and contributed to corporate strategy as part of the Executive Committee. His distinguished career includes senior roles at Standard Chartered, where he served as CEO of Standard Chartered Modaraba and Managing Director of Standard Chartered Bank, working closely with regulators, policymakers, and industry stakeholders.

As part of this transition, Jazz also announced that Syed Fakhar Ahmed, who has led the Corporate and Regulatory Affairs function with distinction, will now take on the role of Advisor, Special Initiatives. Over the years, Fakhar has played an instrumental role in advancing Jazz’s public policy agenda, expanding high-level engagement, and ensuring the company’s credible voice during moments of national importance — from the COVID-19 pandemic and 2022 floods to the evolving geopolitical climate.

Welcoming him to the leadership team, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz and Chairman of Mobilink Bank, said, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of Jazz, said: “Zaheer’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening institutional relationships and regulatory alignment as we evolve into a multi-vertical ServiceCo. His cross-industry experience and deep understanding of policy and governance will be key to our next chapter. I would also like to thank Fakhar for his steady leadership and the impact he’s made in advancing Jazz’s external engagement agenda.”

These leadership changes are aligned with Jazz’s broader transformation into Pakistan’s leading ServiceCo—an integrated digital services company serving over 100 million users across fintech (JazzCash), entertainment (Tamasha), digital self-care (SIMOSA), insurtech (FikrFree), cloud (Garaj), and gaming (GameNow). This evolution reflects Jazz’s strategic shift from connectivity to capability, delivering technology-driven platforms that improve lives and livelihoods across the country.

