Pakistan

Alkhidmat’s Bano Qabil, Fossphorus ink MoU

Recorder Report Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 07:15am

KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi’s Bano Qabil IT program and Fossphorus, a leading IT company, have signed MoU to establish a Satellite Incubation Center aimed at empowering youth with advanced IT skills.

The signing ceremony, attended by Alkhidmat Karachi CEO Naveed Ali Baig, Bano Qabil Director Farooq Kamalani, Head of Incubation Raja Haris, and Fossphorus Managing Partner Faisal Siddiqui, marked a significant step in expanding opportunities for young people.

Naveed Ali Baig highlighted that the Bano Qabil program already supports youth lacking resources by providing access to computers and expert supervision to enhance industry-specific skills and secure employment. The new Satellite Incubation Center will further improve facilities and outreach.

Faisal Siddiqui emphasized Fossphorus’ expertise in integrating creativity and technology, noting that the collaboration will offer youth practical, industry-relevant experience and modern educational opportunities.

