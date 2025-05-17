CJP visits Bannu Bench of PHC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasised that the independence and safety of judges, particularly of the district judiciary is essential for the fair and effective delivery of justice.

CJP Yahya Afridi, on Friday, visited the Bannu Bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to express his solidarity with the judges working in a challenging environment.

During the visit, the Chief Justice met with the PHC Chief Justice SM Attique Shah, and held detailed discussions on institutional capacity building for both the judiciary and the legal fraternity. He also engaged with judges of the PHC, members of the District Judiciary including Karak, Bannu, Lakki and North Waziristan, and representatives of the legal community posted in Bannu.

Key deliberations centered on the agenda of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC), with particular emphasis on institutional synergy, judicial capacity enhancement, and legal education reforms. These priorities were reiterated and thoroughly discussed with members of the judiciary and the bar.

Topics included the importance of addressing commercial litigation and the proposal for establishing a dedicated Commercial Litigation Corridor; the introduction of Double Docket Courts as an optional feature involving cooperation among parties, the bench, and the bar; the expansion of court-annexed mediation; and the revival of Model Criminal Courts to address delayed cases.

The Chief Justice also emphasised the urgent need for judicial automation, referencing the upcoming symposium on automation and Artificial Intelligence in the justice sector. Additionally, it was underscored that funds should be prioritised for underdeveloped regions in accordance with prescribed guidelines.

The importance of facilitating foreign training and exposure visits for judges serving in such areas was acknowledged, alongside the principle that the most competent judges be posted to underdeveloped regions.

Lastly, the development of a Performance Excellence Index for judicial officers was discussed as a tool to promote merit, transparency, and accountability. A prominent topic of discussion was the proposal to integrate standardized training modules for apprentice lawyers. In this regard, Bar Councils across the country have been invited to submit a joint proposal to be considered for inclusion in the upcoming NJPMC meeting.

This initiative represents a significant move towards harmonising legal education and practical training nationwide. As part of his broader agenda for CJS reforms, the Chief Justice also visited local correctional facilities.

During his inspection of the jail, he reviewed prison conditions, visited the hospital and kitchen, inaugurated a new Drug Rehabilitation Centre, and interacted with inmates to understand their concerns.

In a notable instance, when the jail authorities were asked to present the inmate with the oldest pending case from the condemned category before the Supreme Court, they took the Chief Justice to prisoner Bahadur Khan.

The Chief Justice expressed regret over the prolonged delay in his case, which had remained pending since 2019. Despite clear policy guidelines stating that no case of a condemned prisoner should remain unresolved beyond 2024, he was informed that the matter had only recently been decided on April 23, 2025. Despite repeated efforts to encourage inmates to voice any concerns, no prisoner responded in the presence of jail authorities.

The Chief Justice underscored the importance of ensuring transparency, humane treatment, and accountability within the prison system, in accordance with constitutional principles and international standards. He also directed the District Police Officer (DPO) to ensure the timely submission of challans and emphasised the role of the District and Sessions Judge in activating the Criminal Justice Coordination Committee for improved inter-agency collaboration.

In addition, the Chief Justice conducted a thorough review of the security protocols for judicial officers and court premises. He emphasised the need for a secure and enabling environment in all courts in the country that allows the judiciary to discharge its constitutional duties with independence and integrity.

