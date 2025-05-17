AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Pakistan

Hyderabad honours Armed Forces on ‘Thanksgiving Day’

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

HYDERABAD: A grand ceremony titled “Thanksgiving Day for the Struggle for Justice” was held today at the Circuit House Lawn in Hyderabad, organized by the district administration to honour the bravery and sacrifice of Pakistan’s armed forces in response to recent Indian aggression.

The event was attended by a large number of dignitaries, including Member of National Assembly (MNA) Syed Tariq Shah Jamot, Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro, Divisional Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Tariq Razak Dharejo, Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Adeel Chandio, along with government officials, civil society members, teachers, students, and citizens from various walks of life.

In his address, MNA Tariq Shah Jamot strongly condemned the Pahalgam incident and reiterated Pakistan’s openness to an impartial international investigation. We have consistently conveyed this message, if you wish, an independent probe from any global forum can be initiated, he said. He added, Even if you have a bigger army, know this, if you cast an evil eye on Pakistan, our 250 million citizens will rise as one army. Our political ideologies may differ, but when it comes to the integrity of Pakistan, we are united.

Hyderabad Mayor Kashif Shoro praised Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts, particularly by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. On international platforms, he effectively highlighted how India falsely accused Pakistan, leaving India isolated while the global community stood by Pakistan, he said. The Pakistani nation is united and, God willing will remain so till the end of time.

The Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon emphasized Pakistan’s peaceful nature and rejected allegations of terrorism. Pakistan is a land of peace-loving and pure-hearted people. We have never harboured ambitions of war, he said.

He recalled past tragedies such as the APS attack, the Jaffer Express bombing, and India’s involvement in the 1971 war, asserting that Operation Sindoor was based on fabricated news. He credited the armed forces for their exemplary defense, stating, we triumphed diplomatically, militarily, and morally. Our air force neutralized modern Rafale jets and exposed the vulnerabilities of India’s S-400 air defense system.

Pahalgam incident Pakistan’s armed forces Tariq Shah Jamot

