KARACHI: Gold prices regained some ground on Friday, tracking a slight uptick in the international market, traders said.

Up by just $9, international bullion value reached $3,177 per ounce, scaling up the local gold prices by Rs900 per tola and Rs772 per 10 grams.

As a result of the global surge, the precious metal settled at Rs336,100 per tola and Rs288,151 per 10 grams, all Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

