Crackdown against counterfeit, substandard medicines ordered

ISLAMABAD: The inter-provincial health ministers’ conference has taken major decisions to address the critical issue of counterfeit and substandard medicines in Pakistan.

The decisions were taken during a high-level meeting of provincial health ministers held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal whereas nationwide crackdown against counterfeit and substandard medicines was announced.

The conference was attended by provincial health ministers, including Punjab’s Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sindh’s Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, and the Health Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The chief executive officer of the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and other key representatives were also present.

The meeting reviewed ongoing efforts to eliminate fake and low-quality medicines and resulted in a series of important decisions. Federal and provincial governments jointly reaffirmed their commitment to public welfare and collective action.

In line with the Prime Minister’s directives, a nationwide crackdown is being launched under the leadership of the Mustafa Kamal. Beginning May 19, 2025, a comprehensive enforcement campaign will target counterfeit and substandard medicines throughout the country.

Federal Minister Kamal announced the revival of the “National Task Force 2025”, which will lead the nationwide effort. “This is not just a task force it is a national responsibility,” he said. “Counterfeit medicines are not simply a regulatory issue they represent a national emergency. Threats to human life and damage to public trust are absolutely unacceptable.”

Kamal emphasised that from May 19 onward, extensive inspections and enforcement actions will resume. The operation will be conducted with full coordination between the federation, provinces, Customs, FIA, and other relevant agencies. Pharmaceutical factories and distribution networks will be subject to strict monitoring, while market surveillance and surprise raids will be conducted based on confidential complaints.

“Strict legal action will be taken against all violators,” Kamal added. To empower citizens in this fight, the DRAP will launch a new mobile application equipped with several public-facing features such as Instant verification of medicines using barcode scanning.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025