UK’s Lammy visits Pakistan, saying India ceasefire should become durable peace

LONDON: British foreign minister David Lammy welcomed the sustained ceasefire between Pakistan and India during a visit to Pakistan on Friday, saying it should become the basis for a durable peace.

His office said he stressed the importance of continued stability for the region during the trip, adding that he has been in frequent contact with the Indian government and would look to travel to New Delhi soon.

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

“Because of the deep and historic links between our populations and our governments we are determined to play our part to counter terrorism and ensure this fragile ceasefire becomes a durable peace,” Lammy said in the statement.