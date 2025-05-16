Jay Shah deletes post supporting Indian Army after criticism over neutrality

International Cricket Council (ICC) President Jay Shah has deleted a social media post after facing criticism for expressing support for the Indian Armed Forces, a move that has reignited concerns over the neutrality of the global cricket body.

In the now-deleted post, Shah wrote: “Our Armed Forces are our pride, and no words are enough to express their valour and commitment in protecting our motherland and people.”

The statement, posted from his personal account, quickly drew backlash from critics who questioned whether the ICC is maintaining its stance as an international body or drifting toward national affiliations.

Observers argued that such public endorsements, while patriotic in a national context, may be seen as inappropriate for someone holding a top position in an international sporting organisation, where political neutrality is paramount.

The post’s removal has not stemmed the debate, with many pointing to the growing perception that the ICC’s leadership may be increasingly influenced by national interests.

Shah, who also serves as Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has previously been at the centre of similar controversies.

There has been no official comment from the ICC regarding the post or its subsequent deletion