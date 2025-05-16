World Bank approves $350 million grant for Malawi hydropower project

BLANTYRE: The World Bank’s board ofdirectors has approved a $350 million grant to support a large hydropower storage project in Malawi that will significantly increase the Southern African country’s generation capacity.

The World Bank said in a statement late on Thursday that the Mpatamanga Hydropower Storage Project would help supplyelectricity to over 1 million new households and create thousands of jobs.

The public-private partnership with an expected overall cost of over $1.5 billion will represent the largest foreign direct investment in Malawi’s history.

In September 2022 the Malawian government selected a consortium consisting of Electricité de France and SN Malawi BV owned by British International Investment, Norfund and TotalEnergies to lead the project’s development and implementation.

The project will have a total generation capacity of 358 megawatts, doubling Malawi’s installed hydropower capacity by building two dams along the Shire River between two existing hydropower facilities, according to its website.