Pakistan

Pakistan backs China on Arunachal Pradesh: FO

BR Web Desk Published May 16, 2025 Updated May 16, 2025 06:56pm

Pakistan on Friday expressed support for China’s position on Arunachal Pradesh, affirming its backing of Beijing’s sovereignty and territorial integrity amid regional tensions.

“We have seen recent reports concerning Arunachal Pradesh and support China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Foreign Office spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan told reporters during the weekly press briefing.

Rejecting Indian media reports regarding nuclear fallout during recent cross-border skirmishes, the spokesperson termed them “baseless” and added that Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India have remained in contact since May 10 to manage the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

The spokesperson said the recent spike in tensions stemmed from Indian military aggression, which disrupted regional peace and stability.

“In response, Pakistan targeted Indian military installations, a fact that cannot be obscured through propaganda,” he said.

Khan noted that the retaliatory action was part of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, undertaken under Article 51 of the UN Charter, which recognizes the inherent right to self-defense.

He welcomed the ceasefire understanding between Pakistan and India and called on New Delhi to ensure full compliance with the agreement moving forward.

