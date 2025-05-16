AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
Markets

Dubai and Abu Dhabi end week in positive territory as Trump wraps Gulf tour

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 06:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Dubai’s main share index rose to a record high on Friday, settling up 1.05%, as a slew of business deals between the United Arab Emirates and the United States boosted investor confidence.

President Donald Trump on his last stop of a Gulf tour on Friday said that the United Arab Emirates and the United States had agreed on a path for the Gulf country to buy advanced AI semiconductors from U.S. companies, a major win for Abu Dhabi’s efforts to become a global AI hub.

Deals featuring advancements in AI alongside investments in aviation, energy, and other industrial sectors, have improved the outlook for various sectors and fuelled expectations for broader economic growth and development in the UAE, Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA at Traze said in a note.

Abu Dhabi’s benchmark index also closed up 0.3%, the index clocked gains for fifth straight week and clocked a weekly gain of 0.29%.

Most Gulf bourses settle flat, oil prices fall

Meanwhile, oil prices also improved, with Brent crude futures rising 0.5% on Friday. O/R

--------------------------------------
 ABU DHABI     rose 0.30% to 9,654.22
 DUBAI         rose 1.05% to 5,455.41
--------------------------------------
