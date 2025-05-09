AIRLINK 140.00 Increased By ▲ 12.73 (10%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.3%)
CNERGY 6.48 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (13.29%)
CPHL 64.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-4.08%)
FCCL 42.70 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (7.12%)
FFL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (7.7%)
FLYNG 34.54 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (10%)
HUBC 126.25 Increased By ▲ 7.25 (6.09%)
HUMNL 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.22%)
KEL 4.04 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.06%)
KOSM 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
MLCF 65.00 Increased By ▲ 4.13 (6.78%)
OGDC 184.35 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (2.76%)
PACE 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (12.53%)
PAEL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (9.94%)
PIAHCLA 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-9.79%)
PIBTL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.18%)
POWER 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.4%)
PPL 137.90 Increased By ▲ 5.99 (4.54%)
PRL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.36%)
PTC 17.83 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.29%)
SEARL 69.00 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.53%)
SSGC 27.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-5.34%)
SYM 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.35%)
TELE 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.25%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.93%)
TRG 57.03 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (7.34%)
WAVESAPP 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.58%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
YOUW 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.85%)
BR100 11,241 Increased By 384.8 (3.54%)
BR30 32,134 Increased By 1400.2 (4.56%)
KSE100 107,175 Increased By 3647.8 (3.52%)
KSE30 32,648 Increased By 1170 (3.72%)
May 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s forex reserves drop $2 billion, snap 8-week streak of gains

Reuters Published 09 May, 2025 04:58pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.07 billion, to $686.06 billion as of May 2, snapping an eight-week gaining streak that had lifted reserves to a near six-month high, data released by the central bank on Friday showed.

The reserves had risen by nearly $50 billion in the nine weeks preceding the reporting week and are now about $19 billion below the all-time high of $704.89 billion hit in late September 2024.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in its reserves.

For the week to which the reserves data pertains, the rupee had risen about 1%, bolstered by inflows into Indian equities and optimism about a U.S.-India trade deal.

India’s foreign exchange reserves hit over six-month high

The rupee closed at 85.37 per dollar on Friday, down 0.9% on the week on the back of depreciation pressure sparked by the conflict between India and Pakistan.

Foreign exchange reserves include India’s Reserve Tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

Foreign exchange reserves (in millions of US dollars)
-----------------------------------------------------
                              May 02      April 25
                               2025         2025
-----------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      581,177      580,663
Gold                          81,820       84,365
SDRs                          18,558       18,589
Reserve Tranche Position       4,509        4,512
-----------------------------------------------------
Total                        686,064      688,129
-----------------------------------------------------
India RBI Reserve Bank of India India’s foreign exchange reserves

Comments

200 characters

India’s forex reserves drop $2 billion, snap 8-week streak of gains

Pakistan’s remittances hit $3.2bn in April, fall 22% MoM

Hajj 2025: flights face delays amid suspension of air operations

Budget FY26: govt formulating tariff rationalisation strategy

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Global investors respond positively to Pakistan’s economic reforms

India suspends IPL 2025 tournament

Gold price per tola declines Rs1,800 in Pakistan

Oil prices gain ahead of Sino-US trade talks

Mari Energies announces first gas discovery at Soho-1 well in Sindh

Pakistan’s steel maker activates 6.4MW solar plant at Karachi plant

Read more stories