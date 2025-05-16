AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 16, 2025
Markets

Indian shares log weekly gains on ceasefire with Pakistan, US deal hopes

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 04:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India’s benchmark equity indexes posted a weekly rise as investors cheered a truce with Pakistan, trade talks with the United States and expectations of domestic interest rate cuts.

The Nifty 50 rose 4.21% to 25,019.80 for the week and the BSE Sensex gained 3.62% to 82,330.59. On the day, the indexes fell about 0.2% each, dragged by a pullback in IT stocks.

“The announcement of a ceasefire between India and Pakistan eased worries of escalation of military tensions and triggered risk-on sentiment, while the U.S-China trade truce, progress in India-U.S. trade negotiations and cooling domestic inflation sustained the weekly gains,” said Aishvarya Dadheech, chief investment officer of Fident Asset Management.

With foreign inflows likely to sustain, the outlook for Indian markets remains positive, said Dadheech.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that India has offered a trade deal with zero tariffs, driving markets higher. India’s trade secretary said that trade talks with the U.S. are progressing well. Trade minister Piyush Goyal will lead an Indian delegation to advance negotiations.

India’s benchmarks inch higher as tech, metal stocks gain

India’s more domestically-focussed small-caps and mid-caps advanced 9.2% and 7.2% this week, led by defence stocks and post-results rallies in key constituents.

“The sharp resurgence in broader markets is a sign of things changing for good,” Fident Asset’s Dadheech said.

All 13 major sectors advanced from a week earlier.

The IT index rose 5.8%, helped by easing recession worries in the world’s largest economy. Metal shares jumped 9.3% to log their best week in four years, aided by weakness in the dollar.

Interest rate-sensitive heavyweight financials and realty shares climbed 3.8% and 10.8% after data showed retail inflation fell to a near six-year low.

India’s no. 2 telecom operator Bharti Airtel declined 2.9% on the day after a $1 billion stake sale by large shareholder Singapore Telecommunications.

