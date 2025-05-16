AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Polio outbreak declared in Papua New Guinea

AFP Published 16 May, 2025 04:31pm

SYDNEY: A polio outbreak has been declared in Papua New Guinea, sparking concern about the disease’s spread in a country with low vaccination rates, health officials said.

Poliovirus, most often spread through sewage and contaminated water, is highly infectious and potentially fatal.

It can cause deformities and paralysis and mainly affects children under five years old.

The virus was detected in wastewater and environmental samples in the Pacific nation’s capital Port Moresby and second largest city Lae, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

In subsequent testing, two children in Lae were found to have the poliovirus type 2 strain, according to the WHO representative in Papua New Guinea, Sevil Huseynova.

The confirmation of community transmission in the children “constitutes a polio outbreak”, Huseynova said in briefing notes provided to AFP on Friday.

The health agency “expresses deep concern over the confirmed outbreak”, she said.

Polio virus detected in 22 environmental samples across Pakistan: NEOC

Genetic testing showed the polio strain detected in Papua New Guinea was linked to one circulating in Indonesia.

Papua New Guinea was certified as polio-free in 2000, but immunisation rates among children are low – less than 50 percent, according to the WHO.

“Polio is a highly infectious disease, and in communities with low polio immunisation rates, the virus quickly spreads from one person to another,” Huseynova said.

Papua New Guinea Health Minister Elias Kapavore said the situation was “serious but manageable”.

“We’ve dealt with this before and know what works,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“Vaccination is safe and effective, and we’re acting quickly to keep children protected.”

WHO polio Papua New Guinea

Comments

200 characters

Polio outbreak declared in Papua New Guinea

National Tariff Policy: govt approves phased elimination of import duties

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan programme over ‘terror funding’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet as pilot ejects safely, says air force

Trump says many in Gaza are ‘starving’

Pakistan “restructuring and reorganising” its debt, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

India revokes Celebi security clearance over Turkiye support for Pakistan

Read more stories